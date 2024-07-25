Barclays Raises Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $70.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,535,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830,191. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $285.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 41,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 45.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

