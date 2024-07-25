Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 12.62%. Bel Fuse updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Bel Fuse Trading Up 9.1 %
Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.44. 18,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.36. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
About Bel Fuse
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bel Fuse
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.