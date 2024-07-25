Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 12.62%. Bel Fuse updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.44. 18,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.36. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

