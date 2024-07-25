Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,031 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD stock traded down $9.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,455. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.82.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.94.

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

