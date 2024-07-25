Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 8,700 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 293,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,545. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

