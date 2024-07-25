Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Diodes worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 62.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Diodes stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.36. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

