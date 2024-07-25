Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 107,916 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,204,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,916 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $125,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. 2,577,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,698. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

