Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 686.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.07. 1,520,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

