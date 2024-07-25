Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 251,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,315,570.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,315,570.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,250 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.46. 333,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

