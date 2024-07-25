Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 411.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded down $4.55 on Thursday, reaching $159.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.