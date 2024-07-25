Bessemer Group Inc. Has $17.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 255,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,290. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

