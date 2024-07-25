Bessemer Group Inc. Has $17.52 Million Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,394,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ACWV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.85. 142,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.78.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.