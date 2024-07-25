Bessemer Group Inc. Has $21.71 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO traded down $11.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.03. 96,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.58 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

