Bessemer Group Inc. Has $27.89 Million Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of UFP Technologies worth $27,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,893,000 after buying an additional 118,106 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,464.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

UFPT stock traded down $16.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.60. 60,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.28 and its 200-day moving average is $231.17. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $335.61. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 11.75%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

