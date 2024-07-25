Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,970,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,172,482. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

