Bessemer Group Inc. Has $70.19 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312,732 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.53% of A. O. Smith worth $70,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $108,176,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,716,000 after acquiring an additional 487,742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,693,000 after acquiring an additional 317,389 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in A. O. Smith by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,390,000 after buying an additional 168,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in A. O. Smith by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.76. 1,958,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

