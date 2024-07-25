Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.71. 4,806,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,764,225. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.97.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

