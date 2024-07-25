Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Innospec worth $15,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,941,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Innospec by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.16. 34,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,966. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.67. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.15 million. Research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

