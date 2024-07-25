Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $5.59 Million in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,954,789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,268,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,762 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,204,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,715,000 after buying an additional 10,885,211 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,441,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,623,000 after buying an additional 2,166,229 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 11,735,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,633,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

