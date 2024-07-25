Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $6.19 Million in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 277,879 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 569.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 165,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. 205,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,472. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.94 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

