Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,624 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $37,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,984. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

