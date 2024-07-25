Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 18,386 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $23,073,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $26,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,822 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,871,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 168,857 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RDNT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $428,228.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,004,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $428,228.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.53. 113,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 212.10 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $66.04.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. RadNet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

