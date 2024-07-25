Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 22,894 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1,001.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.51. 110,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

