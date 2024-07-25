Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 8,430 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.39. 67,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $122.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHP. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

