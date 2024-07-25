Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2,913.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,741 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114,213 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 217,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 193,343 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,867,000 after acquiring an additional 737,203 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.94. 276,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,192. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

