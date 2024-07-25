Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,858 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $61,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,192. The firm has a market cap of $401.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.36 and a 200 day moving average of $256.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

