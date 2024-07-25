Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 19,306 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of American Tower worth $95,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

