Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 47,612 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,612 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $552.78. 217,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $569.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

