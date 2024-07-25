Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $22.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.24. The stock had a trading volume of 723,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,784. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

