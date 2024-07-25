Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 846 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.75% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $53,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $104.77. 376,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $108.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
