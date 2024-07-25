Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,194,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 129,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 211,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 245,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 61,491 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,623. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $600.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

