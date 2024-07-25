Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 563.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 54,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,540. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

