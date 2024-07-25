Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $65,377.97

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,289.97 billion and approximately $1.90 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $65,377.97 on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.29 or 0.00546988 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00045668 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00063542 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,730,962 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
