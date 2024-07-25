Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 366,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,768,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTDR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 565,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

