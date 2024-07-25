BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $724.23 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.23 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,931.86 or 1.00039201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007129 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011332 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00069258 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999694 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.