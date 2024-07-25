BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $242,825.22 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $242,825.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,786,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,489,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36.

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $842,714.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

