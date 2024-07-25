Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth $828,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,122,000 after buying an additional 318,549 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 196,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after buying an additional 168,066 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Block Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE SQ opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

