BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Up 6%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $457.18 and last traded at $457.07. Approximately 175,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,073,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.00.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 16.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $280.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

