BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $83.38 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $83.38 billion and approximately $2.00 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $571.32 or 0.00869662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,777 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,833.21894348. The last known price of BNB is 562.01576269 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2199 active market(s) with $1,813,145,988.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
