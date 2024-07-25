BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. 133,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $2.50.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

