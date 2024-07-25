BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. 133,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $2.50.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
