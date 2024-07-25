BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 103,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 31,180 shares.The stock last traded at $74.30 and had previously closed at $74.51.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.7868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKIE. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

