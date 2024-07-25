Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 1.6%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.10 and last traded at $183.03. Approximately 1,144,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,137,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

