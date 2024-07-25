BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,606. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

