BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.
BOK Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,606. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82.
BOK Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.
About BOK Financial
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
