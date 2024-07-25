Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY25 guidance at $5.80-6.05 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.050 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $154.13 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $106.90 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

