Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 362.1% in July

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 362.1% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bouygues Stock Down 1.8 %

BOUYY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,721. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

