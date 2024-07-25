Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 362.1% in July

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 362.1% from the June 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bouygues Stock Down 1.8 %
BOUYY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 37,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,721. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.
About Bouygues
