Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $0.91-0.96 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.960 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. 750,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,241. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.18%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

