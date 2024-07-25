Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Bread Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Bread Financial has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of BFH traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,973. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.93.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

