Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Insider Dean Allara Sells 5,764 Shares

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) insider Dean Allara sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $46,284.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,673.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Allara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Dean Allara sold 5,730 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $47,329.80.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 3.0 %

BRDG stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 246,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $946.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.62. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 181.2% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 504,812 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

