Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Short Interest Up 189.5% in July

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,073,400 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the June 30th total of 10,387,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,265.3 days.
Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of BCAUF stock remained flat at $0.54 on Thursday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.
