Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price at $20.09

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.09.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGLOY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
