Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $653.14

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $681.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

NFLX stock opened at $635.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.92. The company has a market capitalization of $272.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.